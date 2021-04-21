Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report issued on April 19, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), with a price target of EUR9.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $10.79 average price target, representing a -12.4% downside. In a report issued on April 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR8.70 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.37 and a one-year low of $5.83. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 3.6M.

Founded in 1870, Germany-based Deutsche Bank AG provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through the following divisions: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank and Asset Management.