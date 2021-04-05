Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Compass (COMP)

Kepler Capital analyst Kathleen Gailliot maintained a Hold rating on Compass (COMP) on March 31 and set a price target of £1560.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Gailliot has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Gailliot covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air France KLM, TechnipFMC, and Veoneer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Compass with a $2157.32 average price target.

