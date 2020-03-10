Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Kvaerner ASA (KVAEF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on Kvaerner ASA (KVAEF) yesterday and set a price target of NOK12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.07, equals to its 52-week low of $1.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #6047 out of 6265 analysts.

Kvaerner ASA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.31.

The company has a one-year high of $1.60 and a one-year low of $1.07. Currently, Kvaerner ASA has an average volume of 444.

Kværner ASA provided ship building and other related engineering services. Its principal activity was to provide services related to design, construction, maintenance, modification and operation of large and small industrial facilities. The group also provided technology products and integrated solutions.