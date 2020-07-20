Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSF)

In a report issued on July 16, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSF), with a price target of NOK148.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.88, close to its 52-week low of $9.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3261 out of 6793 analysts.

Grieg Seafood ASA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.90.

Based on Grieg Seafood ASA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion and GAAP net loss of $451 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.65 billion and had a net profit of $252 million.

Grieg Seafood ASA engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.