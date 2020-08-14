Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Glanbia (GLAPF)

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #1941 out of 6892 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glanbia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.40.

The company has a one-year high of $12.85 and a one-year low of $9.30. Currently, Glanbia has an average volume of 370.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GLAPF in relation to earlier this year.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients. The Glanbia Ireland segment manufactures and sells cheese and dairy ingredients, and a range of consumer products from farm inputs. The All other segment includes both the results of other equity accounted investees who manufacture and sell cheese and dairy ingredients and unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.