Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Exor (EXXRF)

Kepler Capital analyst Marco Baccaglio maintained a Buy rating on Exor (EXXRF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Baccaglio is ranked #6298 out of 6612 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exor with a $65.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $82.00 and a one-year low of $34.00. Currently, Exor has an average volume of 3,075.

EXOR NV is a holding company, which invests in companies primarily in the reinsurance sector, automotive industry, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football. It operettas through the following segments: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), CNH Industrial, Ferrari, PartnerRe, and Juventus. The FCA segment deals with designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing, and selling vehicles, components, and production systems worldwide. The CNH Industrial segment implements design, manufacturing, distribution, commercial, and financial activities in international markets. The Ferrari segment produces luxury performance sports cars. The PartnerRe segment provides non-life, and life and health reinsurance. The Juventus segment refers to the management of a professional football team. The company was founded on September 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.