Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (DOCOF)

In a report issued on June 19, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (DOCOF), with a price target of EUR65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.9% and a 51.0% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Nestlé SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.72.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.02 and a one-year low of $39.16. Currently, DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 21.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DO & Co AG is a gourmet entertainment company with its primary business in Austria. The company operates restaurants, bars, and hotels and provides international catering and airline catering services. The company is active in three main divisions: airline catering, international events catering, and restaurants, lounges & hotel. The airline division is the primary source of revenue. This segment consists of providing fresh meals for passengers across multiple airlines, such as Austrian Airlines, Turkish Airlines, African Airways, and Oman Air. The international event catering division consists of managing the menu and providing food for sporting events worldwide.