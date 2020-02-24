Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy maintained a Buy rating on CNH Industrial (CNHI) on February 21 and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is ranked #3403 out of 5979 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CNH Industrial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.99 and a one-year low of $8.53. Currently, CNH Industrial has an average volume of 1.52M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain and Financial Services.