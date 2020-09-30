Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF) on September 28 and set a price target of NOK62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 35.2% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

BW Offshore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.58.

BW Offshore Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in developing, owning and operating oil and gas Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) and Floating, Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels. The group’s activities are focused on construction, ownership, and operation of FPSOs and FSOs.