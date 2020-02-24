Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on BAE Systems (BAESF)

Kepler Capital analyst Daniele Ridolfi maintained a Buy rating on BAE Systems (BAESF) on February 21 and set a price target of p750.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.55, close to its 52-week high of $8.75.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BAE Systems with a $8.97 average price target, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a p750.00 price target.

BAE Systems’ market cap is currently $27.39B and has a P/E ratio of 14.43. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.95.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.