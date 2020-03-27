Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Argenx Se (ARGX)

Kepler Capital analyst Arsene Guekam maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se (ARGX) yesterday and set a price target of EUR160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.7% and a 21.4% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Grifols SA, Genefit, and Sanofi.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $185.60, which is a 44.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $169.50 and a one-year low of $103.75. Currently, Argenx Se has an average volume of 164.6K.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren on April 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.