Kepler Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Wienerberger (WBRBY)

In a report issued on July 8, Matteo Bonizzoni from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Wienerberger (WBRBY), with a price target of EUR22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Bonizzoni is ranked #6067 out of 6831 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wienerberger.

Wienerberger AG manufactures and sells building materials to the residential construction industry in four segments based on product and geography. The clay building materials Europe segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells clay blocks, facing bricks, and roof tiles throughout Europe. The pipes and pavers Europe segment sells plastic and ceramic pipes and concrete pavers throughout Europe. The North America segment sells facing bricks, plastic pipes, and concrete products in the United States and Canada. The holding and others segment includes the company’s brick business in India. The vast majority of revenue comes from Europe.