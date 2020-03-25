Kepler Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Tecan Group AG (TCHBF)

Kepler Capital analyst Maja Pataki maintained a Hold rating on Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) yesterday and set a price target of CHF276.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $253.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pataki is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.7% and a 31.6% success rate. Pataki covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Qiagen, and Alcon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tecan Group AG is a Hold with an average price target of $281.27.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tecan Group AG’s market cap is currently $3B and has a P/E ratio of 39.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.44.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tecan Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics, and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business, Partnering Business, and Corporate. The Life Sciences Business segment supplies end users with automated workflow solutions, which includes laboratory instruments, software packages, application know-how, services, consumables, and spare parts. The Partnering Business segment develops and manufactures original equipment manufacturer instruments and components. The company was founded by Heinz Abplanalp, Heini Maurer, Heini Moeckli, and Gallus Blatter on March 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Mannedorf, Switzerland.