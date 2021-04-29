Kepler Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Paragon ID SA (PAGDF)

Kepler Capital analyst Baptiste de Leudeville maintained a Hold rating on Paragon ID SA (PAGDF) on April 27 and set a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #1693 out of 7483 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paragon ID SA with a $29.15 average price target.

Paragon ID offers magnetic tickets, contactless tickets, RFID encoding, technical labels, security labels, NFC tags and other track and trace solutions.