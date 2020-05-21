Kepler Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Nordex (NRDXF)

In a report released yesterday, Johan Eliason from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Nordex (NRDXF), with a price target of EUR9.20. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Eliason has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -14.9% and a 32.5% success rate. Eliason covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Palfinger AG, Sulzer AG, and ABB.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nordex with a $10.05 average price target, representing a 29.0% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.09 and a one-year low of $6.05. Currently, Nordex has an average volume of 549.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers. It also offers inspection and maintenance, inspection of safety equipment, repair service, spare part deliveries, modernization, technical enhancements, condition monitoring system, customer training, and remote monitoring and management. Nordex was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.