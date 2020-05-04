Kepler Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on LANXESS (LNXSF)

In a report released today, Martin Roediger from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on LANXESS (LNXSF), with a price target of EUR37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.04.

Roediger has an average return of 35.0% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is ranked #4593 out of 6515 analysts.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.75.

LANXESS’s market cap is currently $4.38B and has a P/E ratio of 18.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.35.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.