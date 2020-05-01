Kepler Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Hold rating on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) yesterday and set a price target of £1600.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.5% and a 37.2% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

GlaxoSmithKline has an analyst consensus of Hold.

GlaxoSmithKline’s market cap is currently $105.5B and has a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.64.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a global healthcare company which engages in researching, developing and manufacturing of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops and makes available medicines that treat a variety of serious and chronic diseases. The Vaccines segment produces pediatric and adult vaccines to prevent a range of infectious diseases including, hepatitis A and B, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, measles, mumps and rubella, polio, typhoid, influenza and bacterial meningitis. The Consumer Healthcare segment markets a range of consumer health products based on scientific innovation. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

