Kepler Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Ebro Foods (EBRPY)

In a report issued on November 15, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ebro Foods (EBRPY), with a price target of EUR17.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #2913 out of 6817 analysts.

Ebro Foods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.49.

Ebro Foods SA is a Spanish international food group operating in the pasta, rice, and sauces segments. The company is present in more than 25 countries in Europe, North America, Asia, and Africa, through its wide network of subsidiaries and brands. The core businesses are rice and pasta, offered in dry, fresh, precooked, and frozen varieties. Aside from pasta and rice, Ebro Food offers ready meals, fresh potato, sauces among others. The largest geographical segment for the rice division is in Europe, followed by North America, Asia, and Africa. Pasta, sauces, and other products, accounting for almost half of revenue, are mainly present in Europe and North America.