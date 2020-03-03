Kepler Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Daimler (DDAIF), with a price target of EUR47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.05, close to its 52-week low of $40.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 37.5% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Hold with an average price target of $53.14, representing a 27.4% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $67.20 and a one-year low of $40.32. Currently, Daimler has an average volume of 54.99K.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services.