Kepler Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Peugeot (PUGOY)

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Peugeot (PUGOY), with a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.91, close to its 52-week low of $18.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 37.5% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peugeot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.97.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Peugeot’s market cap is currently $16.92B and has a P/E ratio of 4.71. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.79.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.