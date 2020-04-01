Kepler Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on IMMOFINANZ AG (IMMZF), with a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.2% and a 34.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IMMOFINANZ AG with a $26.47 average price target.

IMMOFINANZ AG’s market cap is currently $2.39B and has a P/E ratio of 8.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.59.

IMMOFINANZ AG engages in the investment and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Other. The Austria segment focuses on office standing investments, which include myhive Twin Towers and City Tower Vienna. The Germany segment comprises of Campus Aachen, the FLOAT and TRIVAGO office properties, and the real estate projects in the Gerling Quartier. The Poland segment consists of the Park Postepu, myhive IO-1 and myhive Nimbus Office in Warsaw and the EMPARK; and retail properties namely Tarasy Zamkowe shopping center in Lublin and shopping centers and retail parks under the VIVO! and STOP SHOP brands. The Czech Republic segment includes office properties such as the BB Centrum Gamma and myhive Pankrac House as well as retail properties. The Slovakia segment is composed of retail asset class with the Polus City Center in Bratislava and retail parks under the STOP SHOP brand; and office properties. The Hungary segment refers to the office properties like the myhive Átrium Park and myhive Haller Gardens and retail parks under the STOP SHOP brand. The Romania segment includes office properties like the myhive S-Park and IRIDE Business Park and retail properties like the VIVO! Cluj-Napoca Center and VIVO! Constanta shopping center. The Other segment covers the STOP SHOP retail parks in Slovenia, Serbia, and Croatia; and office property in Zagreb and properties in the other asset class in Turkey. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.