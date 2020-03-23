Kepler Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSF)

In a report issued on March 20, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSF), with a price target of NOK160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.35, close to its 52-week high of $15.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #4635 out of 6153 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Grieg Seafood ASA is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Grieg Seafood ASA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $54.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $40.43 million.

Grieg Seafood ASA engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.