Kepler Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on DHT Holdings (DHT)

In a report issued on March 31, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings (DHT), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.23.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DHT Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.31, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Cleaves Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.40 price target.

DHT Holdings’ market cap is currently $918.4M and has a P/E ratio of 3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.88.

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. It fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC, Aframax and Suezmax segments. The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

