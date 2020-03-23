Kepler Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Clariant AG (CLZNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz maintained a Buy rating on Clariant AG (CLZNF) on March 20 and set a price target of CHF26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.75, close to its 52-week high of $22.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #5170 out of 6156 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clariant AG with a $25.16 average price target.

Clariant AG’s market cap is currently $4.97B and has a P/E ratio of 616.15. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.77.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate.