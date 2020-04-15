Kepler Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF)

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #6166 out of 6438 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BW Offshore with a $90.00 average price target.

BW Offshore’s market cap is currently $821.1M and has a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.60.

BW Offshore Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in developing, owning and operating oil and gas Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) and Floating, Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels. The group’s activities are focused on construction, ownership, and operation of FPSOs and FSOs.