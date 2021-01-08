Kepler Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Aker ASA (AKAAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on Aker ASA (AKAAF) on January 6 and set a price target of NOK440.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 48.9% success rate. Hodee covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Repsol, Orsted, and Neste.

Aker ASA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.05.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $54.00 and a one-year low of $20.65. Currently, Aker ASA has an average volume of 10.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine. The Financial Investments segment includes cash, real estate, shares in funds, and other financial assets. The company was founded by Peter Steenstrup in 1841 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.