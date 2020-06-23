Kepler Capital Maintains a Sell Rating on Borr Drilling (BORR)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Sell rating on Borr Drilling (BORR) yesterday and set a price target of NOK2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.45, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.4% and a 30.5% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kvaerner ASA, BW Offshore, and TechnipFMC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Borr Drilling is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.43.

The company has a one-year high of $10.12 and a one-year low of $0.24. Currently, Borr Drilling has an average volume of 5.1M.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The firm will acquire and operate drilling assets. The company was founded on August 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.