Kepler Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Telekom Austria (TKAGY)

In a report released yesterday, Javier Borrachero from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Telekom Austria (TKAGY), with a price target of EUR6.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.41, equals to its 52-week low of $11.41.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telekom Austria is a Hold with an average price target of $7.42.

Telekom Austria’s market cap is currently $3.79B and has a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.05.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, Macedonia, and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.