Kepler Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)

In a report issued on November 16, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF), with a price target of NOK3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.23, close to its 52-week low of $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 58.1% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, BW Offshore, and TechnipFMC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Shelf Drilling is a Hold with an average price target of $0.33.

The company has a one-year high of $0.38 and a one-year low of $0.23. Currently, Shelf Drilling has an average volume of 212.

Shelf Drilling Ltd operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor. The company is engaged in the drilling and completion of exploratory and developmental offshore oil and natural gas wells. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Saudi Arabia and also has a presence in Thailand; Nigeria; United Arab Emirates; India and Other Countries.