Kepler Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report issued on February 17, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF), with a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 70.0% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ASM International, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $53.64 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dialog Semiconductor’s market cap is currently $2.69B and has a P/E ratio of 9.13. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.88.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.