Kepler Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Vivendi (VIVHY)

Kepler Capital analyst Conor O’Shea maintained a Buy rating on Vivendi (VIVHY) on February 15 and set a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.02.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 57.3% success rate. O’Shea covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as RELX plc, Pearson, and Relx.

Vivendi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.26.

The company has a one-year high of $32.63 and a one-year low of $18.85. Currently, Vivendi has an average volume of 8,413.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.