Kepler Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on TotalEnergies (TOT)

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on TotalEnergies (TOT) on May 28 and set a price target of EUR50.00.

Hodee has an average return of 4.0% when recommending TotalEnergies.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #1395 out of 7547 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TotalEnergies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.24, which is a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, MKM Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Founded in 1924, France-based Total SE is an integrated oil and gas company, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. It is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas, refining, petrochemicals and the distribution of energy in various forms to end customers. The company operates through four business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Downstream (Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services).