Kepler Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Telia Company AB (TLSNF)

In a report issued on July 17, Stefan Billing from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Telia Company AB (TLSNF), with a price target of SEK43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.86.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telia Company AB is a Hold with an average price target of $4.01, which is a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a SEK41.00 price target.

Based on Telia Company AB’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $22.43 billion and net profit of $1.11 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.84 billion and had a net profit of $1.8 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TLSNF in relation to earlier this year.

Telia Co. AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Other. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The Other segments include the operations in Latvia, the international carrier operations and customer financing operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.