Kepler Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox maintained a Buy rating on Swatch Group Bearer (SWGAF) on March 20 and set a price target of CHF250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $200.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox 's ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.9% and a 24.3% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hermes International, Nestlé SA, and Emmi AG.

Swatch Group Bearer has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $262.92.

The company has a one-year high of $316.90 and a one-year low of $172.60. Currently, Swatch Group Bearer has an average volume of 44.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.