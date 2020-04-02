Kepler Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Elis SA (ELSSF)

Kepler Capital analyst David Cerdan maintained a Buy rating on Elis SA (ELSSF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.6% and a 27.1% success rate. Cerdan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Tecan Group AG, and Qiagen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elis SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00, which is a 75.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR13.00 price target.

Elis SA’s market cap is currently $2.01B and has a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.11.

Elis SA is a holding company which provides rental services of flat linen, work clothes, hygiene, and well-being equipment. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Latin America, and Manufacturing Entities. The France segment corresponds to the rental and maintenance activities in France. The Europe segment regroups the same activities in other European countries. The Latin America segment includes Brazilian and Chilean operations. The Manufacturing Entities segment covers the activities of cash-generating units such as Le Jacquard Français and Kennedy Hygiene. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Saint-Cloud, France.