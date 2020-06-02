Kepler Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF), with a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.0% and a 27.7% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, Kvaerner ASA, and TechnipFMC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BW Offshore’s market cap is currently $808.8M and has a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.95.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BW Offshore Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in developing, owning and operating oil and gas Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) and Floating, Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels. The group’s activities are focused on construction, ownership, and operation of FPSOs and FSOs.