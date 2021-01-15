Kepler Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Magnus Olsvik maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF) on January 13 and set a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is ranked #2821 out of 7227 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.67.

BW Offshore Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in developing, owning and operating oil and gas Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) and Floating, Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels. The group’s activities are focused on construction, ownership, and operation of FPSOs and FSOs.