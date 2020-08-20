Kepler Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Magnus Olsvik maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF) on August 18 and set a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 30.2% success rate. Olsvik covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.36.

BW Offshore Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in developing, owning and operating oil and gas Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) and Floating, Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels. The group’s activities are focused on construction, ownership, and operation of FPSOs and FSOs.