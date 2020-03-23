Kepler Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on BAE Systems (BAESF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christophe Menard maintained a Buy rating on BAE Systems (BAESF) on March 20 and set a price target of p750.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.51, close to its 52-week low of $5.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Menard is ranked #5822 out of 6153 analysts.

BAE Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.93.

The company has a one-year high of $8.75 and a one-year low of $5.26. Currently, BAE Systems has an average volume of 11.48K.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.