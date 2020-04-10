Kepler Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on ASM International (ASMIY)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Olofsen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ASM International (ASMIY), with a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $105.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Olofsen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Olofsen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, TomTom, and Nokia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ASM International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.26.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $135.75 and a one-year low of $59.00. Currently, ASM International has an average volume of 258.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials used in assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and subsequently assembled, packaged, and tested. The company was founded by Arthur H. del Prado on March 4, 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.