Kepler Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Worldline (WRDLY)

Kepler Capital analyst Laurent Daure maintained a Hold rating on Worldline (WRDLY) on September 16 and set a price target of EUR55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.27, close to its 52-week high of $43.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #3037 out of 6817 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Worldline is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.05.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Worldline SA is a provider of electronic payment and transactional services. The company offers merchant acquiring, payment processing, and business solution services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. Worldline’s revenue is equally split between its three business units: merchant services and terminals, financial processing and software licensing, and mobility and e-transactional services. Most contracts are on a long-term basis, paying an initial upfront fee for the system implementation plus a recurring fee over the life of the agreement. Worldline predominantly operates in Europe.