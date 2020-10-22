Kepler Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Veoneer (VNE)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Hold rating on Veoneer (VNE) on October 20 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.51, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 46.5% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Veoneer with a $13.90 average price target, representing a -18.3% downside. In a report issued on October 6, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $100.00 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, Veoneer has an average volume of 589.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More on VNE: