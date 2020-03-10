Kepler Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Tecan Group AG (TCHBF)

In a report released yesterday, Oliver Reinberg from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Tecan Group AG (TCHBF), with a price target of CHF270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $285.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 43.5% success rate. Reinberg covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Dialog Semiconductor, and Koninklijke Philips.

Tecan Group AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $290.12.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $320.49 and a one-year low of $214.10. Currently, Tecan Group AG has an average volume of 6.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tecan Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics, and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business, Partnering Business, and Corporate.