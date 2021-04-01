Kepler Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Paragon ID SA (PAGDF)

In a report issued on March 30, Baptiste de Leudeville from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Paragon ID SA (PAGDF), with a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #1864 out of 7413 analysts.

Paragon ID SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.16.

Paragon ID offers magnetic tickets, contactless tickets, RFID encoding, technical labels, security labels, NFC tags and other track and trace solutions.