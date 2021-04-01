Kepler Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Infineon (IFNNY)

In a report issued on March 30, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Infineon (IFNNY), with a price target of EUR31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.59, close to its 52-week high of $44.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6272 out of 7413 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Infineon with a $36.30 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.55 and a one-year low of $13.54. Currently, Infineon has an average volume of 183.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power Management and Multimarket segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Digital Security Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.