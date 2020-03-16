Kepler Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Implenia AG (IPLNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Josep Pujal maintained a Hold rating on Implenia AG (IPLNF) on March 13 and set a price target of CHF55.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pujal is ranked #5708 out of 6184 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Implenia AG with a $57.87 average price target.

Implenia AG engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following segments: Development, Buildings, Civil Engineering, and Specialties. The Development segment includes project development. The Buildings segment comprises the design and execution of new constructions and modernization of existing properties.