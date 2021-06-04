Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Trigano SA (TGNOF)

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA (TGNOF) on June 2 and set a price target of EUR190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 53.4% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trigano SA with a $237.73 average price target, implying a 127.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR198.00 price target.

Trigano is a French manufacturer of leisure vehicles and equipment. The company organises itself into two segments: leisure vehicles and leisure equipment. Leisure vehicles, which constitutes the majority of company revenue, primarily manufactures campervans, caravans, mobile homes, and related accessories. The vehicles segment largely derives revenue from campervan sales. Leisure equipment includes trailers, garden equipment, and camping equipment. The company generates the vast majority of its sales across Europe, with nearly half derived domestically.