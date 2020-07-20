Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Repsol (REPYY)

Kepler Capital analyst Pablo Cuadrado maintained a Buy rating on Repsol (REPYY) on July 17 and set a price target of EUR10.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.97.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Repsol is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.23, which is a 35.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR10.10 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.33 and a one-year low of $6.30. Currently, Repsol has an average volume of 126K.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in refining, trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products, as well as the commercialization of oil products, petrochemical products and liquefied petroleum gases; the commercialization, transport and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas; and renewable energy power projects. The Corporation & Others segment includes expenses of corporate centers in Madrid and Calgary. Repsol was founded on October 17, 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.