Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF)

In a report released yesterday, Mariano Miguel from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA (MRPRF), with a price target of EUR11.10. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Miguel is ranked #6668 out of 6850 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.61, which is a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR8.90 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $14.32 and a one-year low of $5.90. Currently, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA has an average volume of 894.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, High Street Retail Assets, Shopping Centers, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.