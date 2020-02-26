Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Mediobanca (MDIBY)

Kepler Capital analyst Robin Rane maintained a Buy rating on Mediobanca (MDIBY) yesterday and set a price target of EUR11.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.37, close to its 52-week low of $9.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.0% and a 0.0% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediobanca is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.61.

Mediobanca’s market cap is currently $8.14B and has a P/E ratio of 8.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.72.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions.